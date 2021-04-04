    Video: Tigers Rookie Akil Baddoo Hits Home Run on 1st-Career Pitch

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2021

    Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo reacts at home plate after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo had a dream start to his major league career.

    The 22-year-old hit a home run on the first pitch he ever saw at the plate, drilling the Aaron Civale offering over the opposite-field wall:

    Baddoo's parents were on hand for the celebration:

    The 372-foot shot gave the Tigers an early 3-1 lead over Cleveland on Sunday as his team tries to stay undefeated after a 2-0 start to the year.

    Not only was this Baddoo's first career game in the majors, but the center fielder had never played a professional game above Single-A and hadn't competed in a regular-season game since May 2019. The Tigers selected him in the Rule 5 draft this offseason after the Minnesota Twins left him unprotected.

    A strong performance in spring training helped the youngster earn a roster spot, and he is now taking advantage of the opportunity.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo makes MLB debut; Miguel Cabrera health update

      Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo makes MLB debut; Miguel Cabrera health update
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo makes MLB debut; Miguel Cabrera health update

      Detroit Free Press
      via Detroit Free Press

      Tigers lineup: Akil Baddoo making MLB debut on Sunday vs. Indians

      Tigers lineup: Akil Baddoo making MLB debut on Sunday vs. Indians
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Tigers lineup: Akil Baddoo making MLB debut on Sunday vs. Indians

      mlive
      via mlive

      Ranking MLB's Most Overhyped Players 🙄

      Shohei Ohtani, Trevor Bauer and five other names who are getting too much hype entering the 2021 season

      Ranking MLB's Most Overhyped Players 🙄
      Detroit Tigers logo
      Detroit Tigers

      Ranking MLB's Most Overhyped Players 🙄

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Yermin Mercedes Makes History

      White Sox DH becomes first player modern era to start season hitting 8-for-8

      Yermin Mercedes Makes History
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yermin Mercedes Makes History

      MLB | NBC Sports
      via MLB | NBC Sports