Video: Tigers Rookie Akil Baddoo Hits Home Run on 1st-Career Pitch

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo had a dream start to his major league career.

The 22-year-old hit a home run on the first pitch he ever saw at the plate, drilling the Aaron Civale offering over the opposite-field wall:

Baddoo's parents were on hand for the celebration:

The 372-foot shot gave the Tigers an early 3-1 lead over Cleveland on Sunday as his team tries to stay undefeated after a 2-0 start to the year.

Not only was this Baddoo's first career game in the majors, but the center fielder had never played a professional game above Single-A and hadn't competed in a regular-season game since May 2019. The Tigers selected him in the Rule 5 draft this offseason after the Minnesota Twins left him unprotected.

A strong performance in spring training helped the youngster earn a roster spot, and he is now taking advantage of the opportunity.