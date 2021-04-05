Latest WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card and Predictions Ahead of Go-Home RawApril 5, 2021
Latest WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card and Predictions Ahead of Go-Home Raw
WrestleMania 37 kicks off Saturday night, and with fans in the stands for the first time in over a year, The Showcase of the Immortals will feel like the spectacular it is.
With a loaded lineup of mostly full-time competitors and blockbuster championship encounters, the marquee pay-per-view feels destined to be one of the most talked about in recent history.
Who will emerge victorious from each of the 12 announced matches, and which stories are worth keeping an eye on ahead of The Show of Shows?
Find out now with this preview of the weekend extravaganza.
Match Card and Predictions
- Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Prediction: Bryan)
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Prediction: McIntyre)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (Prediction: Belair)
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Prediction: Omos and Styles)
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton (Prediction: The Fiend)
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (Prediction: Ripley)
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz (Prediction: Bad Bunny)
- Steel cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Prediction: McMahon)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus (Prediction: Riddle)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins (Prediction: Cesaro)
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Prediction: Crews)
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Prediction: Zayn)
Matches already announced for WrestleMania 37:
Both nights of action begin at 8 p.m., streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's Second Chance on the Grand Stage
In 2017, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt underwhelmed in their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33, thanks in large part to the production team overdoing effects and leaving fans cringing with the projected imagery of insects and vermin on the mat.
Fast-forward four years, and the two men have the opportunity to make up for that disappointment but will have to do so in a match that concludes an even more over-the-top storyline than their first.
The lack of cumbersome stipulations on Sunday will help, but the portrayal of Wyatt's The Fiend as a zombified monster straight out of Friday the 13th doesn't necessarily curb any bad feelings fans may have about the sports entertainment schlock about to be released on Night 2 of this year's WrestleMania.
Fans will get a feel for what they can expect from the match Monday on Raw, when the creative team goes into selling mode for the match.
Will it be another overly complicated mess that embarrasses some and leaves others wondering what the hell they just watched? Might WWE surprise us and give fans a straight-forward match between the former world champions?
For better or worse, this is a second chance for Orton and Wyatt to make an impression on The Grandest Stage of Them All and etch their names into the history books.
History Beckons for Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair will look to follow in the footsteps of John Cena, Edge, Christian, Chris Jericho and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Rob Van Dam by winning championship gold in her first WrestleMania match.
To do so, she will have to defeat one of the measuring sticks in women's wrestling: Sasha Banks.
The Boss has built credibility with the fans, many of whom have watched her evolve and dominate since her days as one of the Four Horsewomen in NXT. Throw in the regular championships and Match of the Year candidates, and you have a woman who is as prepared to create a new star as any other on the roster not named "Flair."
A win for Belair would not only see her join an exclusive list of first-timers who left The Show of Shows with a title, but it would also happen in the first championship singles match between two Black women in WrestleMania history.
The history—and star—to be made would guarantee Banks vs. Belair is a genuine blockbuster and a match that should be the main event on Night 1 on Saturday.