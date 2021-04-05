Latest WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card and Predictions Ahead of Go-Home Raw

2 of 3

In 2017, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt underwhelmed in their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33, thanks in large part to the production team overdoing effects and leaving fans cringing with the projected imagery of insects and vermin on the mat.

Fast-forward four years, and the two men have the opportunity to make up for that disappointment but will have to do so in a match that concludes an even more over-the-top storyline than their first.

The lack of cumbersome stipulations on Sunday will help, but the portrayal of Wyatt's The Fiend as a zombified monster straight out of Friday the 13th doesn't necessarily curb any bad feelings fans may have about the sports entertainment schlock about to be released on Night 2 of this year's WrestleMania.

Fans will get a feel for what they can expect from the match Monday on Raw, when the creative team goes into selling mode for the match.

Will it be another overly complicated mess that embarrasses some and leaves others wondering what the hell they just watched? Might WWE surprise us and give fans a straight-forward match between the former world champions?

For better or worse, this is a second chance for Orton and Wyatt to make an impression on The Grandest Stage of Them All and etch their names into the history books.