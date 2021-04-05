Ranking the WWE Stars in Most Need of a Win at WrestleMania 2021

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

We have once again arrived at WrestleMania week, and that means WWE is going to have content every single night this week leading up to the big show on Saturday and Sunday.

Last year's pay-per-view was the first time the company extended the event to two nights due to the coronavirus pandemic and not wanting to subject viewers to the longest show of the year without fans.

This year, fans will be able to attend the show in limited numbers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but WWE has still opted to make this a two-day affair, which is probably the right call when you consider the size of the card.

The show has 12 matches confirmed as of Monday. Each night will feature six bouts but with an episode each of Raw and SmackDown still to come, we could see that number grow.

While every Superstar would benefit from a win at The Show of Shows, some need it more than others. Whether it has to do with strengthening an existing push, giving a struggling name a push or building somebody up, there are reasons why some need to leave 'Mania with a box checked in the win column.

Let's take a look at those who are most in need of a victory this weekend and why.