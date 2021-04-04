The Best Possible Outcome for Every WrestleMania 37 Match Result

12 of 12

The most interesting match on the WrestleMania card is the Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship, if only because there are three possible outcomes, all with their own degrees of validity.

Roman Reigns could retain his title and continue his incredible run as the best, most engaging heel in WWE. The Head of the Table has been extraordinary as the overconfident, arrogant villain who takes far too much credit for the company's success and relies way too much on Jey Uso and Paul Heyman to get him out of sticky situations.

His run feels like it is just beginning.

Assuming WWE wants to the title to switch hands, there is the potential for the reawakened Rated R Superstar to seize the gold. Edge returned a year ago to a ton of fanfare, but his recent return from injury has lacked that same spark. Now a heel again, a win would allow him to run as the Ultimate Opportunist, a Superstar who embraces his ability to take advantage of every opening en route to championship triumphs.

A heel leaving WrestleMania as champion has never particularly gone over well, though, which brings us to the best possible outcome.

Is Daniel Bryan as hot now as he was in 2014? Absolutely not. Is there a groundswell of support for him winning the title? No. But he is the most beloved babyface in WWE and a guy who will always generate a considerable amount of cheers.

Fans appreciate his hard work, love him for his toughness and heart and will gladly cheer his victory in this year's main event.

It might not be the flashiest outcome given how strong the other two competitors are, but it feels like WWE's best option heading into the event.