Ranking Every WWE Raw Women's Champion 5 Years After Title's Debut

Asuka is the best in-ring competitor in the Raw women's division and possibly the greatest NXT champion of all time. Her dominant run on the developmental brand made her a feared competitor with an incredible undefeated streak.

Although The Empress of Tomorrow has accomplished a lot on the main roster, she has yet to duplicate the mystique she once enjoyed. To that end, her disappointing SmackDown women's title reign left many fans hoping she would find success on Raw. It looked like they would get their wish when became Ms. Money in the Bank in 2020 and set her sights on Becky Lynch.

To the surprise of the viewers at home and Asuka, Lynch opened Raw the next evening and revealed that she was forfeiting the title because she was pregnant. This was a poignant moment that will likely be one of the lasting images from the pandemic era, but the announcement overshadowed the Japanese star's Money in the Bank triumph.

The Man passed on her title to Asuka, but it didn't cement her place in the division as it should have. More to the point, she never achieved a big-enough win after that to make up for it.

Instead, many of her title defenses ended in count-outs or anticlimactically. Asuka finally defeated Charlotte Flair on the June 17 episode of Raw to retain the championship, but Nia Jax injured the challenger before the match. Then Sasha Banks stole the belt after an inconclusive ending at Extreme Rules and won it outright because of, you guessed it, a count-out.

The Empress of Tomorrow avenged Kairi Sane at SummerSlam, pulling double duty and regaining her title. Unfortunately, her second reign hasn't been much better because WWE hasn't given her a worthy opponent or a storyline.

The common trend here is that Asuka has played second fiddle at every turn as champion. That's how her first reign started. Then she got pulled into Banks and Bayley's storyline and later became a part of Lana's rivalry with Jax, which led to a pedestrian tag team with Flair.

She hasn't defended the Raw Women's Championship on a pay-per-view since September. As such, she has been a forgettable titleholder, and that's sad because has proved she can carry a division when booked well.