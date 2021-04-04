Every NBA Team's Biggest Flight Risk This Offseason

0 of 30

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Brace yourself: Your favorite NBA team could lose a pivotal player to a foe over the offseason.

If it's any consolation, not every squad will see one of its most important names wearing a different jersey next year. But free agency does open the door for departures, and nearly every team has at least one impact player set to explore the open market.

Narrowing the biggest flight risk is often a default decision. Some squads have a few options. In those instances, we will choose the most valuable flight risk

This issue will not be forced. A player must be coveted enough to establish a market over the summer. The degree to which they're lusted after will vary, but only those who would register as a net loss to their incumbent digs can make the cut.

Players with team options and non-guaranteed salaries for 2021-22 are not included. Their immediate futures are controlled by organizations, so they're only flight risks if their franchises allow them to be.

Priority will be given to unrestricted free agents, but restricted free agents will get the nod wherever necessary. Sign-and-trade scenarios will count toward the flight-risk tally in those instances.

And finally: Remember, this is not a predictive exercise. A player's inclusion does not equate to "he's gone." This is just a look at which soon-to-be free agent every team should be most concerned about losing.