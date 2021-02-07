Ideal Landing Spots for NBA's Top Trade Deadline Targets

Ideal Landing Spots for NBA's Top Trade Deadline TargetsFebruary 7, 2021
Who's up for finding new digs for the NBA's most in-demand trade targets?
Just so we're clear: "In-demand" doesn't mean eminently available.
Some of the players bound to draw the most leaguewide interest are, at least publicly, off limits. That won't preclude us from talking about them. After all, the hottest trade targets aren't always the ones most likely to be, well, traded.
Plausible paths to a deal will still be part of the thought process. Popular trade-machine subjects who appear to have a subzero chance of getting dealt before the March 25 deadline are excluded. Teams can lust after Kyle Lowry all they want. The Toronto Raptors are not the Washington Wizards. They have hope, and he's the best player in franchise history. His departure is too much of a long shot.
Best-case landing spots will aim to be symbiotic. This isn't just about identifying teams that have the largest need for the most talked-about trade targets.
It's about that, and about finding alternative homes ideally suited to maximizing each player's future.
Lonzo Ball: Toronto Raptors
Trade rumors apparently look good on Lonzo Ball.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Jan. 26 the New Orleans Pelicans were open to moving the 23-year-old guard. Since then, Lonzo is averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc. Six games is by no means a definitive sample, but it's a nod to the impact he's capable of at both ends. (His defense has been really good all year.)
Finding an "ideal" destination for Lonzo is still tough. He at once seems like a potential fit everywhere and someone who won't be any team's top priority.
Settling on Toronto took waaay longer—and much more outside polling—than you'd care to read about. The Raptors continue to need another wing-type scorer who can put consistent, effective half-court pressure on the rim. Lonzo isn't that guy. He's shooting 25.0 percent on drives during his recent hot streak and 30.3 percent for the entire season.
But Toronto doesn't just need that player. It is short on bigger guards and has to start thinking about the larger picture with Giannis Antetokounmpo gone from the 2021 free-agency pool and Lowry set to turn 35 in March.
The 6'6" Lonzo is a potential bridge to the future, even if the Raptors re-sign Lowry over the offseason, and head coach Nick Nurse shouldn't be the least bit against Lonzo-Lowry-Fred VanVleet lineups.
For Lonzo's part, Toronto plays a style that should accentuate his strengths. Only the Milwaukee Bucks devote a larger share of their possessions to transition opportunities, and his half-court scoring limitations aren't as much of an issue on a team that takes and makes a ton of threes.
Running pick-and-rolls gets a hell of a lot easier when his primary screeners—Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam—can pop rather than strictly roll.
Acquiring Lonzo would still leave the Raptors with that traditional rim-pressure void. But they're already navigating it. Siakam's decision-making when going downhill is on the come-up. OG Anunoby has the capacity to play more bully ball (when he gets back from a calf strain). VanVleet's barrage of comically deep threes opens the floor for everyone. Toronto has also ranked ninth in half-court efficiency during its recent 8-4 stretch.
Hashing out a package shouldn't be too complicated. Giving up a first-round pick is difficult when Ball will be a restricted free agent, and the Raptors have the cap flexibility to give him an aggressive offer without netting his Bird rights. But something built around Norman Powell and one or two of Terence Davis, Malachi Flynn, Matt Thomas and Yuta Watanabe should at least get the Pelicans thinking.
Alternative Destination: Indiana Pacers
Bradley Beal: Golden State Warriors
All indications are that Bradley Beal is not available. He has no desire to leave the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic's Charania and Fred Katz. And multiple league executives told ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps they don't expect him to get moved before the March 25 deadline.
Good luck stopping the vultures from circling Beal anyway. He has been identified as the next superstar to be shopped. That is not without merit. He has repeatedly said he wants to win now, and Washington has one of the Association's two worst records without a concrete or convincing path out of the doldrums.
Whether the Wizards or Beal change their tune is irrelevant for our purposes. It will take a godfather offer to land him no matter what. The Golden State Warriors have the goods.
If both James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick (top-three protection) are on the table, Washington will be hard-pressed to suss out a package with two assets of a similar caliber. Bagging a readymade star like Jamal Murray or Ben Simmons might prove more appealing, but the Warriors' best offer should beat most, if not all, of the big-picture-focused hauls.
Justifying a Beal pursuit on Golden State's behalf takes zero effort. Stephen Curry turns 33 in March and has just one year left on his contract. It doesn't matter that he's perhaps the lowest-maintenance superstar in NBA history. Punting another year of his prime should be treated as unforgivable—dreams of Wiseman and this year's Minny pick serving as a bridge to another era of title contention be damned.
Beal's case is comparably easy to lay out. He won't reverse his steadfast loyalty to Washington for just any situation. His next destination needs to represent a short- and long-term upgrade. Golden State straddles that line.
Immediately, Beal goes from lifeline to co-star without having to cede too much control over the offense. The Warriors desperately need someone to direct their minutes without Curry, and the two-time MVP also happens to be among the most exhaustive, dangerous off-ball threats ever. Ditto for Klay Thompson. Beal will still get plenty of on-ball looks when Golden State is at full strength next year.
This fit favors Beal even more over the long term if the Warriors can get away with surrendering just one of Wiseman or the Minnesota pick. It seems unlikely, but the Timberwolves' selection has a real chance of conveying in the top five this year or next, and Wiseman is a top-two prospect with three more seasons left on his rookie-scale contract.
Attaching one or the other to a bunch of Golden State's own firsts and swaps is at the very least a viable offer.
Alternative Destination: New Orleans Pelicans
George HIll: Dallas Mavericks
Feel free to start fitting George Hill for another jersey. As Bontemps wrote: "No one thinks guard George Hill, who is currently out after undergoing surgery on his finger this week, will still be a member of the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder past next month's deadline."
Bona fide and wannabe contenders should be foaming at the mouth. Pretty much every team can use a player like Hill. His offensive style is translatable across any roster, and he plays stout defense against both backcourt slots.
The Dallas Mavericks need him more than most. Their 14th-place offense and league-worst three-point clip should eventually progress to a happier mean, but they still want for a second perimeter shot creator to alleviate some of the burden on Luka Doncic.
Hill doesn't actualize that roll to perfection. He isn't your traditional off-the-dribble weapon. But he can put the ball on the floor. His 61.5 percent clip on drives is the fourth-highest among players who average at least seven downhill attacks per game. He's also shooting 38.6 percent from long distance—including a ridiculous 47.5 percent on catch-and-shoot attempts.
Perhaps the Mavericks (and their fans) have bigger names in mind. Fantastic. But pickings are slim. Lowry isn't on this list for a reason: The Raptors are still good. Dallas doesn't have the assets to get Beal out of Washington. Victor Oladipo is intriguing, but Hill should come much cheaper and doesn't lock the Mavericks into any singular offseason scenario. He's guaranteed just $1.3 million of next year's salary if he sticks around into July, whereas Dallas shouldn't be acquiring Oladipo without intent to re-sign him.
Hill might prefer to play for a better-positioned contender, but the Mavericks offer a nice mix of playoff proximity and offensive opportunity. He'll be no lower than the No. 4 option on most nights, and they, unlike other teams, have room for him in their closing lineup.
Mapping out a potential deal is trickier than it seems. The Mavericks don't have a perfect salary match unless the Thunder are absorbing the two years and $22.2 million left on Dwight Powell's deal. That's a distinct possibility if they're parting with enough assets. Think: Two of Jalen Brunson, Josh Green and Tyrell Terry, plus second-rounders.
Failing that, Dallas can use James Johnson's expiring salary and some combination of its sweeteners to get Hill and Trevor Ariza. The latter has yet to play (or report to OKC) this season, but he represents expiring money and potentially useful wing depth for the playoffs.
Alternative Destination: Phoenix Suns
Zach LaVine: Philadelphia 76ers
Zach LaVine is another player set to draw intense leaguewide interest against his incumbent team's will. The Chicago Bulls are not looking to move him, according to NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson.
At least some potential suitors are preparing for that to change. The New York Knicks have him on their radar, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman. They will not be the only team skulking around in advance of March 25. The star trade market isn't particularly robust, and while LaVine is just 25, the rebuilding Bulls might be reluctant to shell out max or near-max money for him in 2022.
Ending up with the Philadelphia 76ers would be a heavenly outcome for the high-scoring guard. He has improved his playmaking reads but remains overstretched as a No. 1 option tasked with uplifting an entire offense. Philly allows him to hover somewhere between the No. 2 and No. 3 options on any given night.
This match is equally ideal for the Sixers. Minutes without Joel Embiid are back to being a disaster. The Sixers are getting outscored by eight points per 100 possessions with an offense that ranks in the 10th percentile without the big man. Things are not better when Simmons plays during those stints.
Adding LaVine would significantly bolster those stretches. He has the off-the-dribble jumper to anchor bench-heavy lineups on his own; he's shooting 39.6 percent on pull-up threes. His turnovers cause headaches, but he's getting better at finding open teammates out of double-teams.
Incentivizing Chicago to move LaVine might be an issue. He is tantalizing for the Sixers because he shouldn't cost Embiid or Simmons—as Beal might—but they don't have much else. Tethering Danny Green's expiring salary to at least two of Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle plus first-round picks and swaps seems like their best bet.
Any scenario along those lines guts Philly's already shaky depth, which is a tough pill to swallow when this team profiles as a genuine contender when left alone. It gets easier to digest if the Sixers can keep one of their three main prospects or the Bulls prefer a pick-packed return. LaVine noticeably boosts Philly's ceiling either way.
Alternative Destination: Dallas Mavericks
Victor Oladipo: Memphis Grizzlies
Oladipo may not be done changing teams before he hits free agency this summer. League executives told Bontemps the Houston Rockets could deal him before the March 25 deadline.
Inquiring minds must enter negotiations with the intention of viewing Oladipo as a rental or someone they plan to pay near-max money when he hits the open market. He already seems to have wandering eyes, and the dwindling supply of star power in this year's free-agency class only arms him with more leverage.
Bigger markets and entrenched championship contenders will be the first destinations that spring to mind. They're the teams that usually take this kind of risk. Go ahead and circle Dallas, Golden State and Miami. They all deserved to be mentioned in this discussion.
They're also the boring picks.
The Memphis Grizzlies forecast as a more entertaining fit. They're holding their own in the Western Conference playoff pictures despite navigating a slew of absences, with a defense that doesn't quit. Literally. They are good enough now to roll the dice on a fringe All-Star whose contract situation should ensure he doesn't cost a typical king's ransom.
Picture subbing Oladipo into the starting lineup for Dillon Brooks, who then gets to bring his mean-streak heat-checking basketball to the second unit, where it's best deployed. The Grizzlies would become infinitely more interesting.
Ja Morant needs that second high-level shot creator beside him. Oladipo isn't the most airtight sidekick, but he beefs up an offense that's 27th in catch-and-fire accuracy and middle-of-the-road in efficiency on both pull-up jumpers (15th) and drives (18th).
Memphis isn't Miami. Maybe that's a deal-breaker for Oladipo when looking beyond this season. But the Grizzlies should have fewer qualms about paying him when they're not a sexy free-agent destination, and he gets to join a core with the capacity to upend the Western Conference landscape for years once Jaren Jackson Jr.'s knee is healthy.
Prying Oladipo out of Houston shouldn't stretch the Grizzlies beyond their means. Second- and third-tier stars on expiring contracts don't fetch the moon, and the Grizzlies have the right mix of matching salary, impact players and middling picks to offer. A package of Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow, Xavier Tillman and the Utah Jazz's 2021 first-round pick (likely to convey in 2022) feels fair for both sides.
Alternative Destination: Miami Heat
P.J. Tucker: Miami Heat
P.J. Tucker is open to a change of scenery, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Sam Amick. That is...the least surprising thing ever.
The new-look Rockets are defending well, but James Harden's exit severely lowers their peak. A potential Oladipo trade would do the same. Tucker is also slated for free agency over the summer and was reportedly unhappy he didn't get an extension before the season. On top of all that, Houston even has an asking price in mind for his services: a first-round pick or three second-rounders, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky).
Getting multiple seconds or the player equivalent seems like the middle ground. Sign the Heat up for it.
Miami needs everything Tucker brings. It has climbed to 13th in points allowed per possession, but that's not exactly great. The offense ranks a lackluster 22nd in three-point efficiency.
Landing Tucker gives the Heat someone to capably fill the hole left behind by Jae Crowder (who they absolutely should have re-signed). Tucker isn't as high volume on the offensive end, but he is drilling 45.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot triples and comes with the benefit of the bandwidth to play some 5.
Joining Miami may not be as appealing to Tucker if he buys into this season's struggles. He should want to wind up somewhere he can make a deep playoff run and showcase his value ahead of free agency. The Heat can still be that team. They're clearly flawed, but they've also been hammered by injuries and absences due to the league's health and safety protocols.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra will find a way to maximize Tucker. That's what he does. And Tucker should want to defend in the trenches alongside Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Both players will limit the time he needs to spend guarding the Giannis Antetokounmpos and LeBron Jameses of the world.
Hammering out a fair trade for both Miami and Houston shouldn't be impossible. The Heat don't have spare picks lying around; they have just one second-rounder they can convey before 2027. But attaching Kendrick Nunn to Maurice Harkless should get the Rockets' attention. Miami might even be able to get a second-rounder back as part of that structure.
Alternative Destination: Denver Nuggets
Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and accurate entering games on Feb. 6. Salary information via Basketball Insiders and Spotrac.
