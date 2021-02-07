Ideal Landing Spots for NBA's Top Trade Deadline Targets

2 of 6

All indications are that Bradley Beal is not available. He has no desire to leave the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic's Charania and Fred Katz. And multiple league executives told ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps they don't expect him to get moved before the March 25 deadline.

Good luck stopping the vultures from circling Beal anyway. He has been identified as the next superstar to be shopped. That is not without merit. He has repeatedly said he wants to win now, and Washington has one of the Association's two worst records without a concrete or convincing path out of the doldrums.

Whether the Wizards or Beal change their tune is irrelevant for our purposes. It will take a godfather offer to land him no matter what. The Golden State Warriors have the goods.

If both James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick (top-three protection) are on the table, Washington will be hard-pressed to suss out a package with two assets of a similar caliber. Bagging a readymade star like Jamal Murray or Ben Simmons might prove more appealing, but the Warriors' best offer should beat most, if not all, of the big-picture-focused hauls.

Justifying a Beal pursuit on Golden State's behalf takes zero effort. Stephen Curry turns 33 in March and has just one year left on his contract. It doesn't matter that he's perhaps the lowest-maintenance superstar in NBA history. Punting another year of his prime should be treated as unforgivable—dreams of Wiseman and this year's Minny pick serving as a bridge to another era of title contention be damned.

Beal's case is comparably easy to lay out. He won't reverse his steadfast loyalty to Washington for just any situation. His next destination needs to represent a short- and long-term upgrade. Golden State straddles that line.

Immediately, Beal goes from lifeline to co-star without having to cede too much control over the offense. The Warriors desperately need someone to direct their minutes without Curry, and the two-time MVP also happens to be among the most exhaustive, dangerous off-ball threats ever. Ditto for Klay Thompson. Beal will still get plenty of on-ball looks when Golden State is at full strength next year.

This fit favors Beal even more over the long term if the Warriors can get away with surrendering just one of Wiseman or the Minnesota pick. It seems unlikely, but the Timberwolves' selection has a real chance of conveying in the top five this year or next, and Wiseman is a top-two prospect with three more seasons left on his rookie-scale contract.

Attaching one or the other to a bunch of Golden State's own firsts and swaps is at the very least a viable offer.

Alternative Destination: New Orleans Pelicans