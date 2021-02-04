Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Houston Rockets Star Victor Oladipo

0 of 5

Victor Oladipo could be on the move. Again.

A lot of people scratched their heads when the Houston Rockets acquired him as part of the James Harden blockbuster. Caris LeVert, who's out indefinitely after a mass was found on his left kidney, is slightly younger and under contract for another two years at a team-friendly price. Choosing Oladipo reeked of immediacy.

Well, that or the Rockets believed they could reroute him later for more than they gave up to get him.

Some around the NBA are going with the latter. League executives told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that Houston could potentially deal him elsewhere prior to the March 25 deadline.

That logic tracks in a vacuum. Oladipo is headed for a sizable payday in restricted free agency, and the Rockets aren't on the cusp of jockeying for a title. But his contract status also creates compensation issues.

Which teams are willing to give up assets for a fringe All-Star with an iffy injury history in whom they have to reinvest over the offseason? And exactly what kind of value are they willing to fork over?

Let's workshop.