NBA Trade Packages to Create the Next Big 3

1 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Vincent Poirier, most favorable 2023 second-round pick (more favorable of their own, Atlanta's and Philadelphia's, via Philadelphia)

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive: Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia's 2021 first, New York's 2021 second (via Philadelphia), Philadelphia's 2023 first, 2024 first-round swap (via Philadelphia), Charlotte's 2025 second-round pick (top-55 protection), 2026 first-round swap (via Philadelphia; conditional upon 2025 obligation to Oklahoma City)

Tired: The Sixers should trade Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal.

WIRED: Philly should figure out how to snag Beal without giving up Simmons or Joel Embiid.

Actualizing the latter won't be easy. This Sixers package has the look of a pupu platter at first glance. Dig deeper and the Wizards are getting a lot.

Tyrese Maxey appears to be a genuine multilevel scorer who works his butt off guarding on-ball. Matisse Thybulle is a legitimate defensive nuisance, and his stock will skyrocket if his three-pointer ever starts falling. Shake Milton has scored his way into the Sixth Man of the Year discussion. None of these players are older than 24, and they will all be under team control for at least the next two years.

Getting two first-rounders and two swaps is a big deal. Shorting the Sixers' future isn't great business when they have Beal, Embiid and Simmons, but the latter two have a checkered injury track record, and Beal can become a free agent in 2022 (player option). It matters that the Wizards are bagging a first and two swaps in 2023 or later. They might also be able to get something else for Danny Green's expiring contract later.

Charlotte is here to tone down the lopsidedness. Five-for-one trades are ridiculously difficult to complete midseason. The Hornets turn this into a four-for-one for the Wizards while scooping up a big body and a second-rounder to rent out minimal cap space.

Philly is taking a swing. The bench is already thin and gets obliterated in this scenario. There's no way around it without including Simmons. Tobias Harris may be playing well, but the three years and $112.9 million left on his contract don't add to Washington's value.

Beal is worth the steep cost. His offense translates to anywhere, alongside anyone. It will always be a tighter squeeze with Embiid and Simmons on the court, but his mix of from-scratch pressure and ability to play off the ball is the perfect complement to both.