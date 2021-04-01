NBA Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline: Predictions for Top Buyout Candidates

0 of 5

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Midseason NBA free agency is already unfolding right before eyes, but it's about to get a tick more intense.

Some of the biggest buyout names have already found their new digs: LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond, Gorgui Dieng, Blake Griffin, etc. Another, in Austin Rivers, is available but hasn't officially decided what's next.

Other buyout possibilities, though, are still just that: potential options. They haven't yet negotiated exits from their incumbent squads. Many of them never will. Perhaps some of them shouldn't. But a handful of might-be impact players or at least recognizable faces will invariably hit the open market prior to April 9—the last day someone on an NBA contract can be waived and maintain playoff eligibility should he sign with a different team.

Our mission is to suss out the juiciest could-be buyouts and forecast what comes next. Anyone who is considered less than a coin-toss candidate won't be included. Names like Sterling Brown and Marc Gasol aren't worth talking about when it seems highly unlikely their teams will show them the door.

Focus instead will lie with recently traded veterans who are out of place in their new homes, or with players who were generating buyout speculation long before now.