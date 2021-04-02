NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz and Post-2021 Trade Deadline Talk

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has not played since Feb. 13. But he is nearing his return to the hardwood.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Durant is "closing in" on rejoining the Nets. Charania reported the former league MVP would be active if Brooklyn was in the playoffs. However, the team is exhibiting an abundance of caution with respect to his health.

Durant has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, an injury that now plagues James Harden. The Nets have been just fine in his absence.

Brooklyn improved to 18-3 since Durant went on the shelf with a demolition of the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Still, the Nets will be eager to get back to full strength ahead of the playoffs, especially with both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge now in the fold.

Durant makes the Nets all the more difficult to guard. He was averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists through his first 19 games, shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc. The 32-year-old was having plenty of success getting to his spots on the floor and pulling up for three in transition.

But Durant's biggest impact might actually come on the defensive end. He uses his length to disrupt things in the paint and the passing lanes. He can also rotate over to block shots from the weak side. The Nets could use Durant's versatility especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Charania reported Durant's timeline should begin to become clearer sometime next week.