Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 37April 9, 2021
Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 37
WrestleMania 37 is the culmination of a year of build for WWE. The event has always been carried by the weight of expectations. The Show of Shows is the night when big things happen, and that includes character changes that no one can forget.
The biggest turn of the show may have happened at Fastlane last month when Edge embraced his villainous nature in the wake of Daniel Bryan trying to steal his spotlight. However, The Rated-R Superstar is likely not the last wrestler to embrace a new perspective.
Whether it be a dramatic heel turn at a crucial moment that changes the way everyone sees a wrestler to a heroic face turn that no one can forget, WrestleMania is the moment when legends are built.
This year is no different, especially with the pay-per-view running over two nights. WWE cannot afford to play it safe with The Showcase of the Immortals. No one is sitting in to watch a half-hearted event. They want something to talk about by the end.
The following options are the clearest stars who could change from face to heel or vice versa by the end of WrestleMania 37.
Heel: Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks has been playing the jealous heel with Bianca Belair in recent weeks, it hardly feels like a character change that needs to stick. But WrestleMania 37 will determine whether The Boss remains the villain or goes back to playing SmackDown's top face.
The Boss is arguably the biggest star in either women's division at the moment. Her work in recent years has elevated her to new heights, but she still hasn't quite been able to carry that momentum forward at most points in her career.
It seems like The EST of WWE has been built to take her spot. While Belair may deserve that moment, The Boss cannot take it lying down. She has worked too hard to disappear from the title scene and TV as a whole.
A clean finish seems likely at WrestleMania, but it might be the right time to let Banks embrace her natural heel persona again. If she cheated Belair out of her one big title opportunity, it would add new depth to an already interesting story.
The importance of this tale is to keep both stars in the spotlight. Either Banks will remain a top face on SmackDown or embrace the No. 1 heel role. Something has to give on Saturday.
Face: Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn's conspiracy theories have brought him to the edge of madness. Kevin Owens is the best friend he has ever had, and while they often butt heads, it is clear KO cares about Zayn. He wants to bring his friend back to reality.
WWE loves to give top stars a chance to win every title along the way. AJ Styles could well win the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania to become a grand slam champion, but he would not be the only one on the verge of that title.
Owens has made his intentions clear. He wants tag team gold. He wants to prove he can be trusted as a friend and tag team partner. Everyone else has turned their back on Owens except Zayn. Even when the two fight, they have a mutual respect.
Despite dominating as a heel pairing a couple of years back, these two have never competed for WWE's tag team titles. It's time for that to change. Zayn has done wonderfully with a silly role, but it cannot define him forever.
If KO can kick some sense into his former best friend, the two can start a new chapter and add serious prestige to the SmackDown tag team division. Maybe they can both knock out Logan Paul by the end of the night.
Heel: Rhea Ripley
WWE has not treated Asuka well for a long time. It almost feels incorrect to think she has been Raw women's champion most of the last year. For that reason, it is hard to imagine her run ending cleanly and suddenly at WrestleMania.
However, Rhea Ripley has made a statement by stepping up to The Empress of Tomorrow. While fans have cheered her, her cocky persona is verging on turning full heel, emphasized by her attack on the titleholder on Raw. She had a dangerous, dominant aura in NXT that can be reborn on the red brand.
Whether she defeats Asuka by unfair means or loses and then attacks The Empress out of frustration, The Nightmare has the setup for a run as a heel that could change the way people view the understaffed Raw women's division.
It could help even more if Becky Lynch returns to WWE at WrestleMania. That would establish Ripley vs. Lynch as one of the company's biggest angles for the months to come.
This is a story that needs to be told down the line, and Ripley fits better at the moment on the card as a heel. The roster is not ready for her fully unleashed rage.
Face: John Morrison
John Morrison returned to WWE television in January 2020 without much fanfare despite working as a main event act everywhere else in the world.
It is bizarre to think about how little he has done since coming back, but he has kept a firm spotlight that he can leverage if he turns against The Miz.
Miz and Morrison have been stuck together for over a year. Their odd music videos and comedy angles are not getting them far, even if The A-Lister leveraged it all into a one-day WWE Championship reign.
The duo face Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania. The heels are former tag team champions together. This is not a match they should lose.
If they do, The A-Lister is certain to be enraged. It would be the perfect opportunity for him to lash out at his only friend. This would give the two a feud to sell for the next several months. After that, The Shaman of Sexy could venture out on his own.
In the long term, Morrison is stronger as a heel on the mic but better in the ring as a face. It's an odd dynamic to balance. Until his wife, Taya Valkyrie, arrives on the same brand, it is best to let his actions speak loudest.
He could be one of the premier in-ring talents on the red brand. He just needs the opportunity.
If Sheamus wins the United States Championship, a face Morrison would be an ideal rival for that title, renewing a long-forgotten rivalry.
Heel: Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura is not on the WrestleMania card. After almost earning a shot at Roman Reigns in a gauntlet match he should have won, The Artist has been left on the sidelines and overshadowed by former tag team partner Cesaro.
It's an easy story to tell. Seth Rollins has sought those who would follow his teachings. Nakamura is a veteran on the edge and in need of a fresh direction. They have had chemistry in the ring against one another but may be even better as a team.
The Swiss Cyborg has looked completely unstoppable. He barely missed out on winning the Elimination Chamber, and The Messiah has been no match for a motivated Cesaro, especially with a giant swing always ready.
The only way Rollins can pull out the victory is with help. While Nakamura has helped Cesaro recently, The Swiss Cyborg has not done the same for him. A feud between the two men would be electric, helped along by The Messiah in the background.
This may be a step too far in projecting where WWE wants to go, but it has so much story to it. If this does not happen, The Artist will be left out of WrestleMania. That is a waste of talent at the top of his game.
The Artist recently returned to the original version of his WWE theme, a version that allows the audience to sing along. This indicated he was committing to playing the fan favorite for a long time to come, but WWE's direction can change at any time.
WWE could easily change the theme back, or let the fans cheer for a heel. Either way, WWE will not be locked in purely because of one entrance theme revision.