Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 37

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 37 is the culmination of a year of build for WWE. The event has always been carried by the weight of expectations. The Show of Shows is the night when big things happen, and that includes character changes that no one can forget.

The biggest turn of the show may have happened at Fastlane last month when Edge embraced his villainous nature in the wake of Daniel Bryan trying to steal his spotlight. However, The Rated-R Superstar is likely not the last wrestler to embrace a new perspective.

Whether it be a dramatic heel turn at a crucial moment that changes the way everyone sees a wrestler to a heroic face turn that no one can forget, WrestleMania is the moment when legends are built.

This year is no different, especially with the pay-per-view running over two nights. WWE cannot afford to play it safe with The Showcase of the Immortals. No one is sitting in to watch a half-hearted event. They want something to talk about by the end.

The following options are the clearest stars who could change from face to heel or vice versa by the end of WrestleMania 37.