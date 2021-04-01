Video: Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Hits 1st Home Run of MLB Season in Snowstorm

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera got Opening Day started off right as he homered in the first inning off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber:

The dinger was even more majestic watching Cabrera's swing in slow motion:

Nothing inspires optimism in baseball fans quite like Opening Day. No matter what a team is expected to do in the season ahead, there remains that slim hope reality will turn out to be different.

Cabrera turns 38 on April 18, and his performance in recent seasons has been well below the level he enjoyed when he won the most recent of his seven Silver Sluggers in 2016. Perhaps the two-time American League MVP can roll back the clock, and maybe the Tigers can overachieve in the American League Central.

If nothing else, Cabrera gave fans one gorgeous visual Thursday.