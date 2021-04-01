Ranking the Top 7 Candidates to Replace Roy Williams at North Carolina

0 of 7

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Legendary college basketball coach Roy Williams has called it a dadgum career.

During a 33-year career, he oversaw the powerhouse programs of Kansas and North Carolina. Williams posted a 418-101 record in 15 seasons at Kansas and a 485-163 mark in 18 years at UNC, where he won three national championships.

Already inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Williams leaves an undeniable legacy on the sport. But he also leaves a coveted vacancy in Chapel Hill, too.

Had Texas not just hired Chris Beard, the former Texas Tech boss would be the Tar Heels' leading candidate. Instead, UNC's top targets are a combination of well-known coaches, current assistants and former players at the school.

Longshots of note likely to be mentioned are current Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, Alabama head coach Nate Oats, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Kansas head coach Bill Self.