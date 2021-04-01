Ranking the Top 7 Candidates to Replace Roy Williams at North Carolina

Ranking the Top 7 Candidates to Replace Roy Williams at North CarolinaApril 1, 2021
Legendary college basketball coach Roy Williams has called it a dadgum career.
During a 33-year career, he oversaw the powerhouse programs of Kansas and North Carolina. Williams posted a 418-101 record in 15 seasons at Kansas and a 485-163 mark in 18 years at UNC, where he won three national championships.
Already inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Williams leaves an undeniable legacy on the sport. But he also leaves a coveted vacancy in Chapel Hill, too.
Had Texas not just hired Chris Beard, the former Texas Tech boss would be the Tar Heels' leading candidate. Instead, UNC's top targets are a combination of well-known coaches, current assistants and former players at the school.
Longshots of note likely to be mentioned are current Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, Alabama head coach Nate Oats, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Kansas head coach Bill Self.
7. Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt
The connection is obvious: Jerry Stackhouse is a UNC legend.
As a player, he earned National Player of the Year honors and guided the Tar Heels to a Final Four appearance. Following his NBA career, he's served as an assistant on the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies and as the head coach of Raptors 905 in the D-League (now G League) and at Vanderbilt.
Granted, he's managed only a 20-37 record (6-28 in SEC play) over two seasons at Vanderbilt. Throwing his roster under the bus in 2020-21 might not help his cause, either.
Still, it's very likely Stackhouse will be considered because of his name recognition and upside.
6. Steve Robinson, UNC Assistant
For the last 19 years, Steve Robinson has been an assistant coach on Roy Williams' staff. After working together at Kansas from 1988-95 and 2002-03, they continued at UNC from 2003-21.
This wouldn't be the first head-coaching opportunity for Robinson, who entered the Assistant Coach Hall of Fame in 2019.
During the 1995-96 and 1996-97 campaigns at Tulsa, he notched a 46-18 record and took the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA tournament in both seasons. Robinson headed to Florida State, where he spent five seasons and finished 64-86.
5. Mike Boynton, Oklahoma State
Mike Boynton signing a seven-year extension three days before Williams' announcement is a not-so-insignificant obstacle.
But if UNC wants him, it could find the buyout money.
The 39-year-old has notched a 72-58 record in four seasons at Oklahoma State. Prior to his time at OSU and as an assistant at Stephen F. Austin, he spent his basketball career in the Carolinas. He's been on staff at Furman, Coastal Carolina, Wofford and South Carolina, which is also where he played from 2000-04.
Boynton has a reputation as a good recruiter, and that's a necessity in the ACC—especially at North Carolina.
4. Hubert Davis, UNC Assistant
Hubert Davis checks all the popular boxes.
As a player at North Carolina from 1988-92, he won a couple of ACC championships and went to a Final Four. He was a first-round draft pick and enjoyed a 12-year NBA career. And since 2012, he's been an assistant on Williams' staff in Chapel Hill.
Davis has no head-coaching experience, but his performance as the lead recruiter is a key bullet point on his resume.
Age could also be a consideration for North Carolina, and Davis, 50, is 13 years younger than Robinson, his fellow Tar Heels assistant.
3. Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago
Perhaps he's happy leading the Missouri Valley underdog. Porter Moser, however, has absolutely earned this opportunity.
The former Creighton player began working his way up the coaching ladder in 1990, beginning with his alma mater. From there, Moser assisted staffs at Texas A&M, U-W Milwaukee, Texas A&M again and Arkansas-Little Rock. He served as the head coach at UALR from 2000-03 and Illinois State from 2003-07.
Following a stint assisting Saint Louis from 2007-11, he headed to Loyola-Chicago as the head coach. During his time, he's posted a 188-141 record with considerable postseason success. Loyola won the College Basketball Invitational in 2015, went to the Final Four in 2018 and upset No. 1 seed Illinois in 2021.
Moser utilizes a similar style to that of Tony Bennett at Virginia, an ACC power and the 2019 national champion.
2. Scott Drew, Baylor
This is a prototypical "worst he can do is say no" situation.
Scott Drew has morphed Baylor from a longtime loser into a perennial NCAA tournament team. Prior to his arrival in 2003, the program had managed one March Madness trip in the last 52 years. During his 18 seasons, the Bears have totaled nine NCAA berths—and would've had a 10th in 2019-20—and recently made the Final Four.
Most impressively, Drew has won in a variety of ways. He's recruited and developed high schoolers, found impact transfers, relied on the perimeter and leaned on the frontcourt.
Since UNC regularly lands one-and-done players, flexibility in roster construction and style is absolutely crucial. Drew has a proven track record in both areas.
Drew's notable negative is he has no ties to North Carolina.
1. Wes Miller, UNC Greensboro
While suggesting Wes Miller is the perfect candidate would be too much, he's an excellent choice.
Miller transferred from James Madison to UNC as a walk-on in 2004, held a reserve role on the 2005 national championship team and developed into a rotational player. Born in North Carolina, he was a classic underdog and local-kid-made-good story.
After his playing career, Miller served as an assistant at North Carolina schools Elon, High Point and UNC Greensboro. He took over at UNCG midway through the 2010-11 season and, at age 29, became the full-time coach in 2012-13.
UNC Greensboro has tallied a 185-135 record and two NCAA tournament berths in Miller's nine-plus seasons.
There are more experienced options. But if UNC wants a rising star who understands the program, Miller is the best candidate.