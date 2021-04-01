    Chris Beard Reportedly Hired as Texas HC to Replace Shaka Smart

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 1, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard signals to his team as they played against Arkansas in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The University of Texas has reportedly hired Chris Beard to be its next men's basketball coach.

    Jeff Goodman of Stadium relayed the news Thursday.  

    Beard, 48, has coached Texas Tech for the past five years. He led the Red Raiders to the 2019 national final, where they fell to Virginia in overtime. Texas Tech also went 27-10 the year before en route to an Elite Eight appearance.

    This year's Texas Tech team went 18-11 and reached the Round of 32.

    Before his Texas Tech stint, Beard coached at McMurry, Angelo State and Little Rock. He parlayed his single season at Little Rock, when the Trojans won 30 games and reached the Round of 32, into the UNLV gig. However, Beard left UNLV for Texas Tech a few weeks later when a vacancy opened following Tubby Smith's exit to Memphis.

    Beard takes over a Texas program that went 19-8 and won the Big 12 championship but fell 53-52 to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA tournament. After the season, head coach Shaka Smart left Texas to take Marquette's head coaching job.

    Beard has work to do, as he's losing the team's point guard (and second-leading scorer) in Matt Coleman III as well as the team's top rebounder in Jericho Sims. The two are seniors this year.

    Still, Beard has found success in every one of his head coaching stops and could do the same in Austin.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Breaking Down All-American Game Stars ⭐

      No game again this year, but we scouted the elite girls and boys players who will make an instant impact at the next level 📲

      Breaking Down All-American Game Stars ⭐
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Breaking Down All-American Game Stars ⭐

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report

      Cade Cunningham to NBA Draft

      Oklahoma St. freshman guard and projected No. 1 overall pick has declared for the draft

      Cade Cunningham to NBA Draft
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Cade Cunningham to NBA Draft

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Draft Stock Watch for Final Four Stars 👀

      Are we buying or selling these stars' chances in the NBA?

      NBA Draft Stock Watch for Final Four Stars 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      NBA Draft Stock Watch for Final Four Stars 👀

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      UNC's Roy Williams Retires 🚨

      Tar Heels Hall of Fame head coach announces his retirement after 33 years with North Carolina and Kansas 📸

      UNC's Roy Williams Retires 🚨
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      UNC's Roy Williams Retires 🚨

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report