Why Every Top-10 NBA Contender Will and Won't Win a Title This Year

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Will Win Because: This is, objectively speaking, the best team in the NBA.



No matter the championship criteria put forth, the Jazz probably have it.

Need a top-10 offense and defense, as hoops history says contenders do? Utah sits in the top five of both, a feat no one else is matching. Want stars? The Jazz joined the Nets as the only teams to send three players to the All-Star Game with Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. How about depth? Jordan Clarkson should run away with Sixth Man of the Year, and their rotation can go into double digits if needed.

"They can shoot the three-ball extremely well' they've got multiple playmakers; they've got a big man that can put pressure on the rim," Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego said, per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. "And I don't know many teams that can take away both the rim and the three from them. The Biggest thing is they defend. I mean, they're an elite defense. ... That's what allows them to be a title contender this season."

The Jazz have embarked on several hot streaks this season. At some point, that switches from a club simply catching fire to one that's making the leap to heavyweight contender.

Won't Win Because: Elite star power is a question, and so is postseason experience.



If you pooled the NBA's top talents together and drafted them to new teams, how long would it take for a Jazz player to come off of the board? Oh wait, maybe that question was answered during the All-Star Game draft.

Obviously, James and Durant ignoring Salt Lake City's finest became a talking point, but it's not like they were alone. When CBS tabbed the top 100 players entering this season, Utah didn't have a player in the top 20 (Mitchell was 21st). When SI ran the same exercise, the Jazz weren't represented until Gobert at 16. For ESPN, it was Mitchell at 18.

That doesn't mean these assessments were right, and maybe they'd look differently if they were run now than in December. But who's the last NBA champion who didn't have a consensus top 10 player on the roster? Lately, a lot of champs have more than one.

Maybe the Jazz can overcome this. Maybe Mitchell or Gobert (or both) can perform like top 10 players in the postseason. But those are big assumptions to make, especially when neither has advanced beyond the conference semis.

