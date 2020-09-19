Video: Miami Debuts New Sapphire-Encrusted Turnover Chain for 2020 Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Many teams across college football have tried to rip off the Miami Hurricanes' famed turnover chain, but the school keeps coming back with more and more over-the-top versions of its iconic trophy.

On Saturday, the Canes debuted their fourth edition of the necklace given to whichever defender forces a turnover, and it's an absolute beauty.

The charm—shaped like the state of Florida—weighs 300 grams and features 1,400 sapphire stones on the "U" logo. The rest of the state is made from 1,900 sapphires, while the chain itself weighs two kilograms and checks in at 30 inches long.

Miami spent nearly three months putting the piece of jewelry together, and it certainly paid off.

Al Blades Jr. was the first Hurricanes player to win the chain this season with an interception on Louisville's Malik Cunningham late in the second quarter.

After seeing what the chain looks like this year, he'll have plenty of teammates vying for it as well.