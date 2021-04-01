Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Women's Tag Team Titles, and More

1 of 3

Like last year's event, the plan for WrestleMania 37 is for each of the two nights to run roughly three-and-a-half or four hours long, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WrestleMania 36 went a long way in cutting down on the fatigue from the previous marathon-like broadcasts that started one day and ended into the early morning of the next.

The event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will be the first with fans in attendance in over a year and the most-attended wrestling show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touting a massive card, headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match, the show figures to be a new beginning for a WWE product that most definitely needs it.

And if the format works again this year, perhaps the company should consider changing future WrestleMania broadcasts to two nights. Not only does it allow the company to sell tickets to two shows, but it also allows it to spread things out without worrying about fitting every one of the many matches into a five-hour window.