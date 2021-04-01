Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Women's Tag Team Titles, and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Women's Tag Team Titles, and MoreApril 1, 2021
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have dominated the women's tag team division, knocking off any challenge to their reign as champions, but who awaits them come WrestleMania 37?
A new report sheds some light on the situation.
It headlines a collection of rumor and innuendo that also looks at the format of The Showcase of the Immortals and what fans expect it to look like come April 10-11, as well as whether WWE will feature a Kickoff Show match to warm the crowd up before showtime.
WrestleMania 37 Format
Like last year's event, the plan for WrestleMania 37 is for each of the two nights to run roughly three-and-a-half or four hours long, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
WrestleMania 36 went a long way in cutting down on the fatigue from the previous marathon-like broadcasts that started one day and ended into the early morning of the next.
The event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will be the first with fans in attendance in over a year and the most-attended wrestling show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Touting a massive card, headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match, the show figures to be a new beginning for a WWE product that most definitely needs it.
And if the format works again this year, perhaps the company should consider changing future WrestleMania broadcasts to two nights. Not only does it allow the company to sell tickets to two shows, but it also allows it to spread things out without worrying about fitting every one of the many matches into a five-hour window.
What to Expect with the Women's Tag Team Championships
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that the plan for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania is to have a multi-team match on Night 1, with the winners challenging Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the gold on the following night.
That scenario would be in line with what we have seen across Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks, with multiple teams vying for a shot at the gold.
We have seen The Riott Squad build momentum for themselves on SmackDown, as did Naomi and Lana on Raw. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been in the hunt, along with Natalya and Tamina. With those four teams, WWE has finally produced some semblance of a tag team division. And not a moment too soon.
The titles have been defended at consecutive 'Manias now, but they have been the subject of criticism from fans dissatisfied with the manner in which they have been portrayed. With WWE finally focusing some attention on the belts by building teams into credible threats, it has done everyone involved a favor.
It is about time, too, because the idea of Baszler and Jax facing another thrown-together team of women who cannot get along is not at all appealing.
Does WWE Have Any Kickoff Show Plans?
WWE views the first entrance in front of fans in over a year to be a huge deal and may forego a Kickoff Show match to preserve that honor for the live broadcast, according to WrestleVotes.
It makes sense, as WWE would want to maximize the reaction the pyro receives at the top of the show, not to mention the first star through the curtain.
Anyone who has ever doubted the energy a crowd brings to the WWE product can look back at the last year of shows, both in the Performance Center and at the ThunderDome, and realize that the instantaneous feedback is to the benefit of the wrestlers and viewers.
Kudos to WWE for thinking things through and realizing no thrown-together Battle Royal is worth the ecstatic reaction the fans in Tampa will give its stars when they gather in a stadium for the biggest show of the year.