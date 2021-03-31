WWE's Roman Reigns Not Worried About Fans Attending WrestleMania 37

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Roman Reigns cited WWE's health and safety measures as a reason why the potential risk of getting COVID-19 will be minimized for those who attend WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"I think our safety precautions are second to none," Reigns said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "We'll have the pods to create the social distancing; masks will be required. We'll be giving out masks for those who are forgetful. We'll have, I believe, cashless concessions, so we're gonna create an opportunity where everybody's gonna be as safe as they could be."

CBSSports.com's Brent Brookhouse reported March 17 that WWE was looking to sell as many as 25,000 tickets for each night of WrestleMania 37, which will occur on April 10 and 11. A full house would basically equal the attendance (24,835) for Super Bowl LV at the same venue in February.

This will be the first event in which WWE will welcome fans since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States last March.

Reigns, who remains immunocompromised after having overcome leukemia, pulled out of WrestleMania 36. He told TMZ Sports he feels far more comfortable continuing to wrestle now because of the procedures and policies WWE has put into place.