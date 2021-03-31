Warriors' Draymond Green: Women Athletes Need to Take Action on Pay Inequality

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green elaborated on his thoughts on how female athletes can address the sizable pay gap between themselves and their male counterparts.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Green said women are "not laying out steps that they can take to change that," per NBC Sports' Monte Poole:

"It's coming off as a complaint, because the people who can change it are just going to continue to say: 'Well, the revenue isn't there. If you don't bring in the revenue, we can't up your pay.' They're going to keep using that, but the reality is: As true as that is, it's an excuse. Everyone says: 'We support women. We support women empowerment. We support women in the workplace. We do this for women. We do X for women. Blah, blah, blah.'

"Everyone uses it to their advantage, and yet, these women are not using these people that are saying these very things to their advantage."

The three-time All-Star previously waded into the topic through a series of tweets that largely echo what he said Wednesday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The disparity in wages for, investment in and treatment of male and female athletes has been a topic of conversation for years. The discussion has was amplified again after Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner shared an image and Oregon star Sedona Prince shared a video contrasting the weight rooms for the men's and women's basketball tournaments. NBC Sports' Alex Azzi reported the disparities between the two tournaments extended well beyond the weight equipment.

As many female athletes noted in response to Green, the idea they aren't attempting to grow women's sports and their coverage couldn't be further from the truth (warning: some tweets contain profanity):

Devereaux Peters, who was a star at Notre Dame before playing in the WNBA, also recounted in a series of tweets how asking for change is a two-way street:

"Storytime: I spoke with one of y'all favorite athletes media companies. He was looking 'specifically' for female creators to tell stories on women athletes. He fully understood the power behind women's sports right now and wanted to get involved....Based on my conversations with his contact our goals and visions were perfectly aligned. The contact was extremely excited to pitch me to him because of it. Then he went ghost. I reached out for weeks and finally out of sheer embarrassment he responded....He told me he hadn't reached out because he was ashamed and felt so bad. He pitched me. Conceptually we fit great but your boy didn't want to work with me because "he wants to focus on women's athletes but doesn't want to be involved with the WNBA at all". That was an exact quote. was devastated. It took a lot for me to push past that call. It's going to take a lot more than US fighting for US. I'm pretty sure most of you know that. But let's never negate the many women that have been grinding day in and day out to make this a reality for womens athletes."

ESPN's Maria Taylor warned against placing the burden of creating change solely on the group that is being treated inequitably:

The University of Minnesota's Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport examined the issue in December 2013 and found that women's sports received four percent of general sports coverage despite women accounting for 40 percent of the athlete population.

Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird took matters into their own hands earlier this month to launch TOGETHXR, a brand that will focus on women's sports and culture.