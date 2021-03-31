Dan Mullen on Kyle Pitts: Only Way to Defend a Unicorn Is with Another Unicorn

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has one piece of advice for NFL teams that will be tasked with defending Gators star Kyle Pitts: good luck.

"He's an elite tight end, and he's an elite wide receiver," Mullen told reporters of Pitts at Florida's pro day. "He's a unicorn, and the only way you can defend a unicorn is with another unicorn."

Pitts showed off his speed Wednesday, running an unofficial 4.44-second 40-yard dash. Since 2000, that would be good enough for sixth among tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Stathead.

The 6'6" pass-catcher finished with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020. He was simply unguardable at times, especially in the red zone. He's too tall for many defensive backs and too fast for most linebackers, presenting a clear dilemma for defensive coordinators.

Per Stathead, 19 tight ends have been top-10 picks in the NFL draft. It's a pretty safe bet Pitts will be the 20th.