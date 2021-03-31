The Five Worst WWE WrestleMania Booking Decisions of the Last Decade

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania season is upon us, but it barely feels like it. Last year, the outbreak of COVID-19 put a damper on the most celebrated occasion in the industry, but this time around it just feels rather uneventful. It's hard to get excited for most of the matches because WWE hasn't done a great job building towards many of them.

This week's episode of Raw, where they inexplicably broke up the hottest stable in the company, didn't help matters. But let's be honest. The company's batting average for the last few iterations of their biggest pay-per-view event of the year has been less than stellar.

Yes, WrestleMania 35 will be one of the most memorable of the last decade because WWE miraculously gave the fans three babyface wins to send them home happy. Seth Rollins slayed The Beast, Kofi Kingston achieved his boyhood dream and Becky Lynch became the first woman to hold both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles concurrently following a historic main event.

However, there are just as many sour notes over the last 10 years. For example, WWE thought the fans wanted to see Sting and Triple H revisit the Monday Night Wars in 2015 complete with an appearance from D'Generation-X and the nWo. The result was an overwrought mess that the company used as another reminder that history is written by the victors.

Still, while that was a tad petty, it isn't as bad as some of the most unbelievable headscratchers in the event's history. So, let's not waste any more time. Here are five of the worst WrestleMania booking decisions of the decade.