Pete Alonso: Mets Should Give Francisco Lindor $400M in New Contract Talks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Pete Alonso is siding with Francisco Lindor in negotiations with the New York Mets.

"I hope they pay him $400 million," Alonso said of the shortstop, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Alonso told reporters Lindor is "absolutely" a $400 million player.

Lindor can become a free agent after the season but reportedly turned down a 10-year, $325 million offer from the Mets. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, he is seeking $385 million over 12 years.

The 27-year-old has proved he can be one of the game's best players with four All-Star selections, two Gold Glove awards and two Silver Sluggers over his six years in the majors. He has finished in the top 10 of MVP voting three different times.

That production could be enough for Lindor to become the second player in MLB history to earn a contract worth $400 million after Mike Trout agreed to a 12-year extension worth $426.5 million.

If the Mets agree to Lindor's latest demands, the $32.1 million average annual salary would rank ninth in the majors, per Spotrac.

The shortstop hasn't been with New York long, joining the team after a January trade with Cleveland, but he is clearly making a positive impression on his teammates, who seem to want him around for the long haul.