Bulls' Coby White Out at Least 4 Months After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

The Chicago Bulls announced guard Coby White underwent surgery on his left shoulder Thursday for an injury suffered away from the team.

White will be reevaluated after four months.

This time frame will keep him out through the start of training camp in September, although he could return before the regular season. The 2021-22 season begins Oct. 19, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

White, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, made improvements upon his rookie season with averages of 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. The point guard appeared in 69 games and started 54 times, yielding some starts to Tomas Satoransky.

The 21-year-old missed the first game of his NBA career because of a neck injury in March but was otherwise a key player for the 31-41 Bulls.

In 2019-20, he made the All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds through 65 appearances.

An injury to a member of the young core could cause concern in Chicago, but White's long-term health remains a priority as the team completes the rebuild. Satoransky could see a bigger role early next season until White gets back to full strength.