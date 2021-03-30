    NBA Rumors: Nets 'Explored' Spencer Dinwiddie-Kelly Oubre Trade with Warriors

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 30, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets reportedly "explored" a deal that would have sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Golden State Warriors for Kelly Oubre Jr., according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    Per Stein, the Warriors weren't willing to make the move because they still want to make the postseason, and Dinwiddie, who had ACL surgery in January and is done for the year, isn't someone who can immediately help them get there.   

    For what it's worth, Dinwiddie wouldn't necessarily agree with Golden State's assessment since he believes he can still return this season. 

    Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists through 64 appearances for the Nets last season. In three games off the bench before his injury in 2020-21, he averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, providing valuable depth behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant before the team acquired James Harden in January. 

    The Nets have carried on just fine without him, holding the second seed in the Eastern Conference at 32-15, and they've now bulked up the team even more with Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge joining the squad following buyouts. 

    Oubre, who will be a free agent this offseason, told reporters he's looking to be used as more than a sixth man in his next contract. He is averaging 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds through 45 starts for Golden State this season.

    "I'm growing. I'm honing in on my skills in this league, and I can offer a lot more than coming off the bench," he said Thursday, per Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group. 

    The Warriors are 23-24 and fighting for a playoff spot, currently in possession of the 10th seed in the Western Conference. 

