Jordan Bohannon Says He'll Return to Iowa If Name, Image, Likeness Bill Passes

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Iowa men's basketball guard Jordan Bohannon said Tuesday he will return to the Hawkeyes next season if the bill that would allow collegiate athletes to profit on their name, image and likeness passes the state Senate.

"We have worked tremendously hard on Senate File 245, which would allow college athletes in Iowa to make money off their Name, Image and Likeness," Bohannon said in a statement. "The bill's deadline is this Thursday to be voted on or it will die. I am still undecided on what I will do next year. However, if this bill were to pass, I would come back to Iowa next year."

All college athletes who participated in the 2020-21 season were granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bohannon, a former Iowa Mr. Basketball, would be returning for his fifth year as a starter for the Hawkeyes.

While Bohannon is not considered an NBA prospect, his return would be a major boost to the Hawkeyes, who are set to lose National Player of the Year favorite Luka Garza. Bohannon averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists during the 2020-21 season while shooting 39.0 percent from three-point range.

Several states have begun considering or have passed NIL laws, which would allow college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness for the first time. Iowa's proposal would go into effect July 1, the same day as Florida's already-passed law.

A federal NIL bill was introduced to Congress in February by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Massachusetts). While it's possible that bill passes and becomes law, making it unlawful to restrict athletes in any of the 50 states from making money off their name, image or likeness, no date has been set for when the bill may be passed.

Getting legislation passed at the state level would be the fastest way to ensure players are immediately able to be compensated.