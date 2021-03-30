Windhorst: Lakers' LeBron James Started Recruiting Steph Curry at All-Star Break

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LeBron James and Steph Curry sure seemed to enjoy playing together at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron has apparently begun wondering what it'd be like if they made it more of a long-term arrangement.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said James put on a "full-court press" in an attempt to start recruiting Curry to the Lakers.

Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast (around the 40-minute mark):

"I thought it was hilarious over All-Star Weekend, LeBron praising Steph up and down ... how much he loves his game, how much he respects him. LeBron has obviously put the full-court press on, not the full-court press, but LeBron has obviously begun the recruiting of Steph, just in the event that he wouldn't extend and that somehow he would become a free agent and that the Lakers would have a swing at him."

Windhorst went on to say (around the 45-minute mark) that LeBron feels there's "some doubt" about whether Curry wants to remain with the Warriors after his contract expires. Curry will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.

