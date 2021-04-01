Why AEW Doesn't Need WrestleMania-Type Signature Event

0 of 6

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Almost every major sports league has a signature event. The NFL has the Super Bowl, MLB has the World Series and the NHL has the Stanley Cup. For WWE, every fan knows the biggest show of the year is WrestleMania.

Some fans prefer events such as the Royal Rumble or Survivor Series because they are based around a specific type of match, but even they will concede The Show of Shows is the premier WWE pay-per-view. Nothing else comes close.

With the exception of 2020, WWE has turned its marquee PPV into an entire week of events. The episodes of Raw and SmackDown that bookend the show usually happen in the same city along with NXT TakeOver. With the addition of Axxess events, there is never a lull in the activities.

Promotions such as Impact have also tried to single out one show, such as Bound for Glory, as its centerpiece, but All Elite Wrestling still doesn't have such an event.

AEW has Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear as its quarterly supershows, and special episodes of Dynamite sprinkled in throughout the year to add some variety.

While there may come a time when president Tony Khan declares one show to be the company's signature event, there are plenty of reasons why AEW might want to steer clear of this line of thinking.