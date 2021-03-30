Oregon State Announcer Mike Parker 'Fine' After Being Attacked in Indianapolis

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Oregon State men's basketball announcer Mike Parker said Sunday that he was attacked while walking through Indianapolis on Saturday prior to the Oregon State Beavers' 65-58 win over the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

According to Nick Daschel of The Oregonian, Parker said a man attacked him on Canal Walk downtown, leaving him with a torn shirt and abrasions on his elbow.

Parker further elaborated on his condition, saying: "I'm a little sore from the fall, but I'm fine. I had no issues during the game."

The 62-year-old Parker noted that he enjoys walking the cities he announces in, and he decided to do so Saturday just hours before the Beavers and Ramblers clashed for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Parker said he observed a man "probably in his mid 20s, kind of scraggly, talking strangely to an older gentleman," and the man then crossed a bridge and approached him.

The announcer said the man asked him what was in the bag he was carrying. When Parker said it was work papers, the man allegedly continued to press him and asked if there was a bomb in the bag.

Parker said the man ran after him and tackled him, almost causing him to fall in the water. Police officers on bikes in the area and were said to have come to Parker's aid.

The voice of Oregon State men's basketball, football and baseball said he told the officers he didn't want to press charges against the man and is unsure what happened to him.

Parker, who is a graduate of the University of Oregon, has been calling Oregon State athletics for 20 years, and he had one of the biggest calls of his career Saturday.

With their win over Loyola-Chicago, the Beavers became only the second No. 12 seed in NCAA tournament history to reach the Elite Eight.

It also marked Oregon State's first trip to the Elite Eight since 1982 and its first official Elite Eight appearance since 1966, as the 1982 Elite Eight team had wins vacated because of NCAA sanctions.

The Beavers fell short in their attempt to extend their Cinderella run to the Final Four, though, as they lost 67-61 to the second-seeded Houston Cougars on Monday.