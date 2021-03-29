Mets Hire Firm to Review Workplace Culture After Callaway, Porter Allegations

Peter Morgan/Associated Press

The New York Mets have hired the law firm WilmerHale to conduct an outside review of the franchise's workplace culture in the wake of lewd behavior sexual harassment allegations against former manager Mickey Callaway and former general manager Jared Porter, according to Ken Rosenthal, Katie Strang and Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

In an internal email obtained by the outlet, Mets chairman Steve Cohen noted the review will focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination and the "policies, procedures and practices" of the organization. Cohen will embark on his first season as the team's majority shareholder on April 1 when Opening Day begins.

Per The Athletic:

"Cohen's email, sent to all Mets employees, wrote that the WilmerHale investigation will provide 'key themes and suggestions' on 'how best to strengthen our culture and organization' and that all input will remain confidential. WilmerHale has been involved in other high-profile investigations, including the probe into sexual misconduct allegations involving University of Michigan Provost Martin Philbert, as well as the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse that spanned decades by former University of Michigan football team doctor Robert Anderson, who died in 2008."

Callaway remains on leave from his role as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach after five women said he behaved lewdly toward them during his tenures with Cleveland, the Mets and the Angels. Major League Baseball is currently investigating Callaway, but there is no timeline for the investigation's completion.

Porter was fired earlier this offseason following an ESPN report that he sent explicit photos to a media member while employed by the Chicago Cubs.

Last year Cohen settled a lawsuit brought against his hedge fund, Point72, when its head of talent analytics accused the company of sexism, gender discrimination and pay inequity.

It's unclear if the Mets will make the results of the WilmerHale review public.