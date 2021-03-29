    Sheamus vs. Riddle Set for US Championship Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Credit: WWE.com

    Riddle will put the United States Championship on the line against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37.

    The two grappled in a singles match on Raw, with Sheamus coming away victorious. The Celtic Warrior didn't wait for the opening bell, either, attacking the champion backstage before the match.

    WWE laid the groundwork for their WrestleMania encounter one week ago.

    Sheamus lost a hard-fought battle to WWE champion Bobby Lashley. As he was giving his post-match interview, Riddle interrupted and played his own game of 20 questions. That drew the ire of the proven veteran, who attacked The King of Bros with his own trademark scooter.

    They don't have a ton of history, but this should be a fun, physical match at The Showcase of the Immortals. And defeating Sheamus on a big stage would help further establish Riddle as a secondary champion.

