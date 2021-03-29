J. Cole's Puma RS-Dreamer Proto Release Date, Pics and Retail Price

via Puma

J. Cole is letting fans own a piece of his creative process—and one of his favorite sneakers designs, too.

The rapper from North Carolina is releasing the third pair of shoes in his Dreamer collaboration with Puma: the RS-Dreamer Proto. The design was never meant to make it to market, but fans will have their chance to purchase them later this week.



Here's all the important details:

Release date: April 2

Price: $125/$90 (JR)

Available via Puma.com, Foot Locker, Puma NYC Flagship Store

Per Puma:

B/R

"This original prototype silhouette design was inspired by J. Cole's vision and PUMA's technology, leading to the release of the RS-Dreamer and initiating the birth of the franchise. With that, PUMA couldn't keep this unique colorway a secret any longer and are releasing the prototype that started it all—with the chance that it may never return."

The first pair in the series was released last July as the NBA restart commenced, with J. Cole hoping to produce a pair of shoes that could be worn both on the court as well as casually.

With the newest pair, sneaker fans get a glimpse that the design process and a chance to wear a pair not expected to see the light of day.