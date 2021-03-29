    Browns' Ryan Switzer Says 9-Month-Old Son Christian Will Undergo Surgery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The nine-month-old son of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer is due to undergo surgery to address his ongoing medical situation.

    Switzer said Saturday he took Christian to a facility in Boston and that the doctors consulted "agree they see an abnormality on Christian’s scan." The infant was due for a final scan Monday before any decisions were made about the next steps. 

    On Monday, Switzer provided an update, saying the surgeon "assured us they found what they’re looking for in order to operate."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

