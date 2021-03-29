Report: WFT to 'Strongly Consider' Drafting QB Despite Ryan Fitzpatrick Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team will be going into the 2021 season with 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick atop the depth chart at quarterback, so it wouldn't be a huge shock if the team addressed the position at this year's NFL draft.

Per John Keim of ESPN, Washington "will strongly consider drafting a quarterback, if one they like is available."

He added that "free safety, left tackle, tight end, linebacker, running back and a dual returner" are among the positions the team "still wants to address, whether now, during the draft or after."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.