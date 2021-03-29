Nolan Arenado Says He's 'Moved On' After Trade to Cardinals from Rockies

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Nolan Arenado is happy to be with the St. Louis Cardinals after spending his first eight years in the majors with the Colorado Rockies.

"I've moved on," Arenado told Marly Rivera of ESPN. "That might hurt some people's feelings over there, but I have."

The third baseman was sent to the Cardinals in exchange for five players in a deal competed in February. He noted the mixed reaction received after the trade:

"They'll always have a special place in my heart, the fans—the people. Regardless of the people that don't like me there, or I don't like them, I appreciate every single one of them. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the hate. I know that I can look back at my years in Colorado and know that I gave everything that I had. I have no regrets. Now I'm here in St. Louis and I'm going to give them everything I have too."

Arenado agreed to an eight-year extension before the 2019 season but is now poised to spend the majority of that contract in St. Louis.

The 29-year-old had been one of the best two-way players in the majors with the Rockies, earning eight straight Gold Glove awards to go with four Silver Sluggers and five All-Star selections.

From 2015 to '19, Arenado averaged 40 home runs and 124 RBI with a .300 average, winning the National League's home run title three times in this stretch.

This didn't lead to much team success, with Colorado making the playoffs just twice and never advancing beyond the division series. The squad fell short of the postseason last year despite an expanded field. The Rockies are just 1-4 in playoff games since 2010.

Arenado is now part of a team that is a top contender in the NL and just two years removed from reaching the NLCS.

"It's a different vibe," he said of the Cardinals. "The meetings. The attention to detail."

The Cardinals are set to begin their regular season Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Arenado won't make his return to Colorado until July 1.