Knicks Rumors: Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier Waived After Deadline Trade

The New York Knicks waived Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Knicks acquired Ferguson and Poirier ahead of the NBA trade deadline as part of a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that New York was looking to quickly move on from Poirier. Derek Bodner of The Athletic noted how the Knicks' involvement in the trade almost entirely a matter of convenience:

Along with Cameron Payne, Mitch McGary and Josh Huestis, Ferguson is another first-round pick of the Thunder who failed to pan out. He owns career averages of 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor.

The 22-year-old played a total of 49 minutes for the Sixers prior to his departure. Because of his age, another team will presumably be willing to give Ferguson a shot.

Poirier doesn't have that luxury, having debuted in the NBA when he was 26. The Frenchman has seen 169 minutes on the hardwood over the past two seasons, scoring 49 points and collecting 57 rebounds during that time.

The Knicks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at 24-22, so they could look to use their two new roster spots on veterans who can help them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.