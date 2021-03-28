NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Sunday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Four teams punched their tickets to the Elite Eight on Saturday as Oregon State, Baylor, Arkansas and Houston all advanced in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.

Which four joined them Sunday?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continued their dominance with another lopsided victory, knocking off Creighton to become the fifth team to move on. In the second game, the Florida State defense buckled against No. 1 seed Michigan, and the Wolverines advanced with an 18-point blowout victory.

The Pac-12 continued its run of tournament success when No. 11 seed UCLA snuck past No. 2 seed Alabama in overtime in the third game, marking the second overtime win of the tournament for the Bruins.

Let's take a quick run through the biggest winners and losers of the day.