Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Star, Steve Cohen Had Dinner Amid Contract Talks

Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Star, Steve Cohen Had Dinner Amid Contract TalksMarch 28, 2021
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor remain engaged on contract extension talks.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the superstar and team owner Steve Cohen had dinner together Saturday night, ostensibly to continue those contract conversations:
Mets Hope to Extend Lindor
