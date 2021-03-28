    Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Star, Steve Cohen Had Dinner Amid Contract Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021
    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after scoring god a solo home run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor remain engaged on contract extension talks.

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the superstar and team owner Steve Cohen had dinner together Saturday night, ostensibly to continue those contract conversations:

                    

