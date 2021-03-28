Report: Knicks' Mike Woodson to Become Indiana HC; Thad Matta to Be Associate AD

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson is headed home.

Woodson, one of the most prolific players to come out of Indiana, is expected to sign a contract to become the school's next head coach, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Woodson will sign a six-year contract with the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers embarked on a search to replace Archie Miller upon firing the coach in mid-March, and it was rumored to include a number of current and former collegiate coaches in John Beilein, Chris Beard of Texas Tech and Scott Drew of Baylor as well as Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who repeatedly denied that he would be returning to the collegiate ranks.

Woodson was a 2,000-point scorer in four seasons at Indiana from 1976 to 1980 and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior, when he averaged 21.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The No. 12 pick of the New York Knicks in 1980, Woodson played 11 NBA seasons for six different clubs, with the bulk of his career spent with the Kansas City/Sacramento Kings. In addition to his current role as a Knicks assistant coach, Woodson has served as an assistant in Milwaukee, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Detroit and Los Angeles.

He was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004 to 2010 and head coach of the Knicks from 2011 to 2014.

In addition to Woodson, Indiana is also hiring former Butler and Ohio State coach Thad Matta to serve as associate athletic director for men's basketball administration, according to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star.

Matta was the subject of conflicting reports regarding the Indiana coaching search last week.

A Rivals.com report said Matta was offered the head coaching job but failed a physical, which nixed the deal, but Tom Brew of Sports Illustrated cited a source that refuted the report. Health issues forced Matta to leave Ohio State in 2017, and he and hasn't coached since.

Woodson, who at 63 is the oldest Indiana head coach since at least World War II (per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star), inherits a team that went 12-15 in 2020-21.