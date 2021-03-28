Brandon Knight Reportedly Works Out for Bucks; Last Played for Pistons in 2020

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Brandon Knight's return to the NBA could see him back in Milwaukee.

The veteran guard, who last played in 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, reportedly worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks—where he spent time from 2013-15—on Saturday, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Knight's eight-year career has been marred by injuries and has seen the Kentucky product—the No. 8 pick by Detroit in 2011—play for five different teams.

Knight has reportedly "overcome knee issues and regained explosiveness," per Spears, and his progress was enough to pique the interest of the Bucks when they saw him work out in Miami earlier this season.

Through his brief time in the league last season, Knight averaged 7.3 points on 35.3 percent shooting and 2.8 assists per game.

An All-Rookie selection upon joining the Pistons in 2011, Knight showed promise at the start of his career, going on to average at least 17 points per game for three consecutive seasons, highlighted by a career-best season with the Phoenix Suns in 2015-16.

That year, Knight averaged 19.6 points on 41.5 percent shooting, with 5.1 assists per game.

He was never quite the same after returning from ACL surgery that forced him to miss the 2017-18 season. After averaging double-digit points per game in every season of his career, Knight slowed down. He showed flashes of what came before in his nine outings in Detroit last season, with 11.6 points per game, but the team released his free-agent rights in November to prioritize other offseason moves.

The Bucks have a pair of open roster spots, and guard Austin Rivers, who was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, is also reportedly among candidates to fill one of them, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.