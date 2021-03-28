DeVonta Smith Tweets Photo in Alabama Basketball Jersey: 'Put Me in Coach!'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

DeVonta Smith has already won one national championship for Alabama this year and apparently wants to help win another one.

The star receiver tweeted a picture of himself with a basketball jersey Sunday asking to join the Crimson Tide for their upcoming Sweet 16 battle against UCLA.

While Smith has been training for the 2021 NFL draft, basketball head coach Nate Oats probably wouldn't mind adding another elite athlete to the roster. The team is seeking its first trip to the Elite Eight since 2004.

Everyone knows what Smith can do on a football field, winning the Heisman Trophy this season while leading the nation with 117 catches, 1,856 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. He was a major reason the Crimson Tide went 13-0 with the program's third national title in six years.

The 6'1" player was also skilled at basketball in high school, earning a second-team All-State selection in Louisiana as a senior in 2017 while averaging about 18 points per game.

"He could play," Amite football coach Zephaniah Powell told Mike Rodak of AL.com. "You could play [point guard], he could play [shooting guard], he could play [small forward]. He could shoot it. He could play defense."

The shooting would fit right in with the current Alabama basketball team, which leads the country with 341 made three-pointers during the season. The squad went 16-of-33 from deep in the second-round win over Maryland.