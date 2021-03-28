WWE Rumors: Logan Paul 'Definitely Involved' with Owens vs. Zayn at WrestleMania

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

It turns out Logan Paul's upcoming SmackDown appearance won't just be a one-off.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said Paul will be part of the scheduled match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

“Logan Paul is going to be involved in the match. I don’t know if he’s going to referee or what, but he’s definitely involved. The idea is Bad Bunny on Saturday and Logan Paul on Sunday as the big celebrities," Meltzer said.

Zayn revealed Paul would be appearing on this Friday's SmackDown as he prepares to debut the "documentary" he's been filming about WWE's conspiracy against him.

WWE booking Paul as part of the Zayn-Owens feud will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to the hardcore wrestling fan, as a Zayn-Owens WrestleMania match has long been on the shortlist of most-desired matches. Zayn and Owens have a storied history together that dates back to their history on the independent circuit, being best friends turned rivals...turned best friends and then back to rivals and so on.

With the two competitors still well in their primes, this feud appeared to be something designed to satiate the hardcore crowd. Instead, WWE's decided to mix what should on paper be a show-stealing match with its desire to branch out and touch the mainstream.

Bad Bunny's match with The Miz is the "mainstream" angle of WrestleMania's first night and generally makes sense. Bad Bunny has been a regular part of WWE programming since the Royal Rumble, starting a long-simmering feud with The Miz that will pay off on the Grandest Stage. Paul is being thrown into a well-established, long-running rivalry with less than two weeks remaining before WrestleMania.

That's also without mentioning Paul's status as a polarizing figure in the public after he filmed and released a video of a man who hung himself in Japan.