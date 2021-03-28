Ranking the 10 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Matches of the Last 5 Years

0 of 10

Photo credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 37 is set to get underway April 10. Recently, The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment has become more synonymous with big moments than classic matches. After all, every WWE superstar wants to be immortalized at the event.

Most fans remember where they were when they watched The Hardy Boyz make their surprise return to WWE to a raucous ovation in 2017. We remember the swell of emotions as Daniel Bryan triumphantly re-entered the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the venue where he famously secured the biggest win of his career four years prior, to wrestle for the first time since 2015. Viewers witnessed what felt improbable before when AJ Styles faced a familiar opponent in Shinsuke Nakamura in world title match in the U.S.

Those memories have shaped the event over the past five years. Although The Show of Shows is filled with grand entrances and the company's brand of showmanship, it has also hosted several classic matches. Let's take a look at the 10 greatest WWE WrestleMania matches of the past five years.