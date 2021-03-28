Francis Ngannou and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 260

1 of 9

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Write down the time: 12:18 a.m.

It was the official start of the Francis Ngannou Era.

The Cameroonian powerhouse became the UFC heavyweight champion of the world in his second opportunity, defeating previous conqueror Stipe Miocic by a thunderous second-round KO in their eagerly awaited main-event slot at UFC 260.

"I don't know if I can find the words or the vocabulary," Ngannou said. "Just imagine something you have your eye on for decades and it finally happens. The feeling is so great. To be doubted by people all the time and finally make them wrong, there's a huge feeling of satisfaction."

It was a marked departure from the first fight between the two, back in January 2018, when Miocic was able to survive a chaotic first round on the way to a one-sided unanimous five-round decision.

This time, Ngannou was far more measured and patient in his approach, landing leg kicks and body shots in addition to head strikes that had the champion wobbled and marked-up by the end of the round.

Ngannou also stuffed a takedown attempt, forcing Miocic to stand and fight.

He continued the attack in the second and hurt Miocic with a hard left that drove the Ohioan back to the cage. Miocic fought off the fence and landed a hard right of his own, but he stepped forward into another precisely delivered left hand that dumped him straight to the floor as his left leg buckled underneath,

Ngannou pounced and delivered another unfettered right-hand hammer before Herb Dean intervened.

"He touched me with that punch, but I was stepping back to reset," Ngannou said. "At that specific moment, I was like, 'Relax.' He made the mistake of following me. That's what I caught him."

The title change immediately sparked discussion of an initial defense against former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, who's moving to heavyweight.

"It will be the Mike Tyson effect. Tie a rocket ship to his back," Cormier said. "Jonny Bones. Massive fight. For the heavyweight championship. That's gonna be insane."