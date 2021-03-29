NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Power Ranking the Elite Eight Teams

0 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 68-team field for the 2021 NCAA men's tournament has been whittled all the way down to the Elite Eight, and against all odds, the Pac-12 is still fighting the good fight.

The ACC and Big East have been wiped out. The loaded Big Ten and Big 12 are down to just one team each, as are the AAC, SEC and WCC. But the Pac-12 makes up 37.5 percent of the remaining field.

Could the westernmost major conference finally win its first national championship since Arizona did it back in 1997?

If so, it's going to take a miraculous run on par with what those Wildcats did, beating not one, not two, but three No. 1 seeds en route to the title. As far as seeding is concerned, the three Pac-12 teams—No. 6 USC, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon State—are the worst teams left in the field, by far.

From a power rankings perspective, though, the Trojans have continued their surge all the way into our top four, and even the Bruins have moved ahead of a certain high seed with a bad habit of digging itself into early holes.

One important thing to note: Difficulty of the path to the national championship has no bearing on this list. Rather, this could be considered a ranking of how we would reseed the remaining eight teams based on perceived strength.

We'll examine how teams have played thus far, their Most Outstanding Player candidates and what they need to do to win it all, starting with the team that's one win away from becoming the greatest Cinderella story ever told.