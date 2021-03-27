Travis Scott Shouts Out Caitlin Clark After Iowa's NCAA Tournament Loss to UConn

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes lost to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA women's tournament, but she at least gained a famous fan.

Rapper Travis Scott shouted her out on his Instagram Story after UConn's 92-72 victory, as shown by WSLAM:

Clark finished with 21 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 39 minutes.

It was another notable performance for Clark, who tallied 23 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals in a first-round win over Central Michigan and 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a second-round win over Kentucky.

Her run in the Big Dance came to an end against fellow freshman Paige Bueckers, but she appears well on her way to an impressive career.

As Scott said, she'll be back.