Dana White: Ronda Rousey 'Absolutely, Positively Not Coming Back' to UFC

UFC President Dana White is steadfast in his belief that former UFC megastar Ronda Rousey will never return to the promotion.

According to Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com, White shot down the idea of Rousey returning while addressing the media Thursday. The idea came up while White was talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov remaining retired and former Rousey foe Miesha Tate coming out of retirement.

When asked about Rousey, White said he talked to her this week but was emphatic that she is done with MMA: "Don't even f--king start, you guys. Yesterday [we talked] about lots of different things, not this. Absolutely, positively not coming back, ever."

Rousey was once one of the biggest stars and biggest draws in UFC history, and she was the driving force behind putting women's MMA on the map.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in judo was named the first UFC women's bantamweight champion and began her MMA career a perfect 12-0, including 6-0 in UFC. Most of those fights were won in dominant fashion in the first round.

Things came to a screeching halt for Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015 when she shockingly lost the UFC women's bantamweight title to Holly Holm by second-round knockout.

She attempted to bounce back and put that loss behind her, but she was beaten by Amanda Nunes via first-round technical knockout in her next fight at UFC 207 in 2016.

After that, Rousey stepped away from MMA and got involved in professional wrestling, signing with WWE. Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 and continued wrestling for the company through WrestleMania 35.

Rousey dominated in WWE, winning the Raw Women's Championship and going undefeated in singles matches until she lost in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

She is now going on two years away from WWE, as she stepped away after WrestleMania 35 and announced her intention to start a family.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Ringside News) reported the 34-year-old Rousey's WWE contract is set to expire on April 10, which is the first night of WrestleMania 37.

It is possible Rousey and WWE have secretly agreed to an extension or a new contract, but the fact that her original contract is set to expire predictably has people talking.

Based on how emphatic White was in his comments this week, however, fans should not expect to see Rousey in a UFC Octagon ever again.