    Former Miami, Oklahoma Head Coach Howard Schnellenberger Dies at Age 87

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2021

    Former Florida Atlantic and Miami head coach, Howard Schnellenberger holds the game balls prior to the start of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game between Marshall and Northern Illinois on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
    Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

    Howard Schnellenberger, who guided Miami to a college football national championship in 1983, has died at the age of 87.

    Florida Atlantic University, where Schnellenberger made his final coaching stop from 2001 through 2011, announced the news Saturday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

    The Indiana native also served as head coach of the NFL's Baltimore Colts as well as Oklahoma and Louisville at the collegiate level during a career that spanned seven decades.

                      

