Former Miami, Oklahoma Head Coach Howard Schnellenberger Dies at Age 87

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Howard Schnellenberger, who guided Miami to a college football national championship in 1983, has died at the age of 87.

Florida Atlantic University, where Schnellenberger made his final coaching stop from 2001 through 2011, announced the news Saturday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The Indiana native also served as head coach of the NFL's Baltimore Colts as well as Oklahoma and Louisville at the collegiate level during a career that spanned seven decades.

