Cubs Rumors: Anthony Rizzo Offered Contract Extension, 'Gap' Still Remains

Contract negotiations between the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Anthony Rizzo are off to a less than stellar start.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Cubs offered Rizzo an extension, but a "gap" remains between the two sides with less than a week to go before Opening Day.

The face of the franchise on the North Side is finishing up a seven-year, $41 million deal and is slated to earn $16.5 million in 2021 before hitting free agency.

The upcoming class will be one of the more loaded in recent memory, including Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant, Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Freddie Freeman and Buster Posey (2022 club option).

The Cubs would be wise to lock up Rizzo before his price starts to soar.

A pandemic-shortened 2020 season notwithstanding, Rizzo has been one of the most consistent players for Chicago, slashing .293/.405/.520 with 27 home runs and 94 RBI over 146 games in 2019. Since 2013, he's recorded four 100 RBI campaigns and has hit at least 25 home runs every year since 2014, with the exception of 11 homers over 58 games last year.

Rizzo's contract talks mark another significant moment for the Cubs as the core of the 2016 World Series-winning team reaches a crossroads. With Bryant, Rizzo and Baez all due for new deals, 2021 could be the last season the trio most responsible for snapping Chicago's 108-year title drought takes the field together.