    Celtics' Danny Ainge Says Rumors of Shopping Marcus Smart 'Made Up Stuff'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart plays against the Orlando Magic during the first half on an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge shot down rumors Friday that he was shopping guard Marcus Smart ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

    During an appearance on Toucher and Rich (h/t Chris Grenham of Forbes), Ainge said: "Yeah, that's all made up stuff."

    While the Celtics did not move Smart prior to Thursday's deadline, they did acquire wing Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for guard Jeff Teague and two second-round picks, and they also sent forward Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal that landed them big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet.

          

