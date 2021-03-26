Celtics' Danny Ainge Says Rumors of Shopping Marcus Smart 'Made Up Stuff'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge shot down rumors Friday that he was shopping guard Marcus Smart ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

During an appearance on Toucher and Rich (h/t Chris Grenham of Forbes), Ainge said: "Yeah, that's all made up stuff."

While the Celtics did not move Smart prior to Thursday's deadline, they did acquire wing Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for guard Jeff Teague and two second-round picks, and they also sent forward Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal that landed them big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.